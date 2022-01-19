Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New $80,000 Investment in 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOED. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,376,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,467,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1847 Goedeker by 1,243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,200 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,422,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,136,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Albert Fouerti purchased 400,000 shares of 1847 Goedeker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clark R. Crosnoe purchased 90,600 shares of 1847 Goedeker stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $199,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 564,076 shares of company stock worth $1,233,415. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

1847 Goedeker stock opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.33. 1847 Goedeker Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $16.82. The firm has a market cap of $229.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). 1847 Goedeker had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $141.87 million during the quarter.

About 1847 Goedeker

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.

