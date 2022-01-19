Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 26,680 Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,680 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CEI. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camber Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camber Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camber Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camber Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Camber Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 14.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camber Energy alerts:

Shares of Camber Energy stock opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. Camber Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $4.85.

Camber Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, development and sale of crude oil and natural gas from various known productive geological formations. Its operations mainly focuses in Central Oklahoma, South, and West Texas. Camber Energy was founded by William A.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Camber Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camber Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.