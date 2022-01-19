Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 12,393 Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,393 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Inseego were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INSG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inseego by 24.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,294,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,514,000 after buying an additional 1,226,735 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 115.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 266,607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,128,000 after purchasing an additional 264,621 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 293.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 200,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 149,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 10.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,647,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,618,000 after purchasing an additional 149,411 shares in the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inseego alerts:

INSG opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average is $7.29. Inseego Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.50 million, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Inseego Corp. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inseego news, CEO Dan Mondor bought 10,000 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ashish Sharma bought 5,000 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $34,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.