Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 3,900 Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 206,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLVO opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $6.98.

