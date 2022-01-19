Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 3,978 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 162.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.31, a PEG ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.83. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $9.44.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.75%.

Several research firms have commented on HL. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.