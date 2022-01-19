Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Increased to $193.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.31.

NYSE:CPT opened at $164.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.33 and its 200 day moving average is $157.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 138.38, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $99.25 and a fifty-two week high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.99%.

In other news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $6,045,411.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 207,530 shares of company stock worth $36,241,226. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 213.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

