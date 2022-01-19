Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the December 15th total of 3,120,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 497,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days.

CM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday. reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.90.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,677. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $84.65 and a one year high of $132.48. The company has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 732.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,230.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 31.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 44.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

