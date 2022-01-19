Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Barclays

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$169.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CM. TD Securities decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$170.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$158.00 to C$169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Fundamental Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$148.51 to C$160.31 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$162.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$164.88.

Shares of TSE CM traded down C$2.23 on Wednesday, reaching C$163.09. 696,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,052. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$108.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$166.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$148.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$146.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$73.53 billion and a PE ratio of 11.71.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.54 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.04 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 15.1899993 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio sold 10,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.53, for a total transaction of C$1,552,301.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$614,098.67. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.70, for a total value of C$748,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at C$364,369.80. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,515 shares of company stock worth $9,580,492.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

