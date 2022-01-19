Canadian Life Companies Split (TSE:LFE) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.47

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (TSE:LFE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.47 and last traded at C$5.20, with a volume of 281503 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.28.

The company has a market cap of C$63.79 million and a PE ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.63.

About Canadian Life Companies Split (TSE:LFE)

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life insurance sector. It primarily invests in stocks of four publicly traded life insurance companies namely Great-West Lifeco Inc, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, Manulife Financial Corporation, and Sun Life Financial Inc The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on such factors as a firm's earning history, relative price-earnings multiple, cash flow, dividend yield, market position, and growth prospects to create its portfolio.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Life Companies Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Life Companies Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.