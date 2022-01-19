Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Acquired by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,382,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292,031 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.96% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $416,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,203,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,785 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 83,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 23,190 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.05.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $75.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

