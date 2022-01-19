Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Receives C$156.87 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$156.87.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$97.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total value of C$1,767,893.30.

Shares of TSE:CP traded up C$0.06 on Friday, reaching C$94.70. 387,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,926. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$93.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$91.32. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$82.12 and a 52 week high of C$100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.1700002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

