Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Cut to C$105.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.24% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$111.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a C$111.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$156.80.
Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up C$0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$95.25. The stock had a trading volume of 690,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,932. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$93.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$91.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$88.54 billion and a PE ratio of 20.51. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of C$82.12 and a 52-week high of C$100.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23.
In related news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total value of C$1,767,893.30.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
