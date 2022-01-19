Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Cut to C$105.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$111.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a C$111.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$156.80.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up C$0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$95.25. The stock had a trading volume of 690,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,932. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$93.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$91.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$88.54 billion and a PE ratio of 20.51. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of C$82.12 and a 52-week high of C$100.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.1700002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total value of C$1,767,893.30.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

