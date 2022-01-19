Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT) Director Sells C$40,000.00 in Stock

Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT) Director Andres Juan Milla sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,220.

Andres Juan Milla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 7th, Andres Juan Milla sold 100,000 shares of Candente Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total transaction of C$20,000.00.

On Friday, December 31st, Andres Juan Milla sold 200,000 shares of Candente Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total transaction of C$38,000.00.

DNT traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, reaching C$0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 177,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,459. The company has a market cap of C$57.09 million and a P/E ratio of -55.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Candente Copper Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.11 and a 12-month high of C$0.25.

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the CaÃ±ariaco project consisting of 5 CaÃ±ariaco concessions covering a total area of 4,289.50 hectares located in Northern Peru.

