Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) by 493.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,989 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cano Health were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $423,303,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,119,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,628,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,039,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CANO. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cano Health in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cano Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of CANO opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cano Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $16.75.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $526.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.61 million. Analysts expect that Cano Health, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marlow Hernandez acquired 15,000 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Solomon D. Trujillo bought 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $1,023,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,925 in the last 90 days.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

