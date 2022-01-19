Cantor Fitzgerald Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Amicus Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.83). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.42 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.17% and a negative return on equity of 84.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $9.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.21. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.37.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,819 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $84,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $119,029.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,536 shares of company stock worth $1,818,922 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $635,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 505,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 73,010 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

