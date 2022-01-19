Capital One Financial Corp Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Capital One Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,005 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 57,865 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16,611.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 31,063 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 351.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 2,132,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,326 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW remained flat at $$35.99 during midday trading on Wednesday. 17,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,641,898. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.93. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $33.44 and a 12-month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

