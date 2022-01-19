Capital One Financial Corp Has $512,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Capital One Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD traded up $2.13 on Wednesday, reaching $171.52. 529,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,152,962. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.81. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.