Capital One Financial Corp Has $566,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capital One Financial Corp cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.76.

NYSE:UPS traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $204.42. The stock had a trading volume of 18,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,307. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.89 and its 200 day moving average is $201.42. The company has a market cap of $177.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

