Capital One Financial Corp Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Capital One Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,423,000. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 241,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.60. 2,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,913. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.01. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.67 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

