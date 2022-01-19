Capital One Financial Corp Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Capital One Financial Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 241,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,891,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.60. 2,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,913. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $144.67 and a 1 year high of $187.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

