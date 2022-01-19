Capital One Financial Corp Purchases 4 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Capital One Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 249,281.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after buying an additional 708,879 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 64.8% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,813,907,000 after purchasing an additional 441,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 679,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,034,000 after acquiring an additional 342,356 shares during the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $12.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,738.64. The stock had a trading volume of 18,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,432. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,895.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2,825.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,741.46 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,226.82.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,888 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,839.10, for a total transaction of $39,429,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,696 shares of company stock worth $348,807,448. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

