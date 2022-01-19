Capital One Financial Corp Sells 10,071 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Capital One Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,071 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up 1.0% of Capital One Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Capital One Financial Corp owned 0.16% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $7,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 63,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 43,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 32.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.03. 425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,406. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $58.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.21.

