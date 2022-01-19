Capital One Financial Corp Sells 10,071 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Capital One Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,071 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up about 1.0% of Capital One Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Capital One Financial Corp owned about 0.16% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $7,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $54.03. 425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,406. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.21. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $58.17.

