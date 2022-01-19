Capital One Financial Corp Sells 1,201 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Capital One Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 30.8% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.23. The stock had a trading volume of 325,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,467,439. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $223.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.13 and its 200 day moving average is $53.72.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

