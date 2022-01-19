Capital One Financial Corp Sells 1,751 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Capital One Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 239,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 133,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after buying an additional 35,443 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 92,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 91,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.15. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,522. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.00. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $40.87 and a 12 month high of $52.89.

