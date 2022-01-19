Capital One Financial Corp Sells 63,062 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Capital One Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,766,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,062 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for about 7.5% of Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Capital One Financial Corp owned 1.95% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $60,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,201,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,393,000 after purchasing an additional 925,470 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,361,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,363,000 after buying an additional 477,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,425,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,638,000 after buying an additional 379,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,912,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,347,000 after buying an additional 341,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,356,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,093,000 after acquiring an additional 312,138 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,304. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $36.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.21.

