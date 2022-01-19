Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CFFN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 17.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter worth $119,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 192.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,135 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the second quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 39.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,078 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $33,006.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CFFN stock opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.33. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $50.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.20 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 6.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. This is a boost from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CFFN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.