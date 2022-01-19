Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSII. Guggenheim downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

CSII opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. Cardiovascular Systems has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The stock has a market cap of $729.92 million, a P/E ratio of -35.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

