Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.52

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.52 and last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 9308 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRBU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.54.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caribou Biosciences news, VP Ryan Fischesser acquired 7,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $29,548.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 14,650 shares of company stock worth $49,085 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRBU. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

