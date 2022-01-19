Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

CZMWY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Monday, November 1st. HSBC upgraded Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec stock opened at $161.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.01 and a 200 day moving average of $207.14. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12 month low of $143.55 and a 12 month high of $235.50.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It operates through the Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery business segments. The Ophthalmic Devices segment includes intraocular lenses, surgical visualization solutions and medical laser and diagnostic systems.

