Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRRFY opened at $4.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70. Carrefour has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

