CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases for the global markets, with a focus on China. The Company’s products present antiangiogenic solutions to cancer, cardiovascular disease, and macular degeneration. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as EntreMed, Inc., is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:CASI opened at $0.68 on Monday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14. The company has a market cap of $94.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.34.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.87% and a negative net margin of 175.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wei-Wu He bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $466,000. Institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

