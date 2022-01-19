Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Short Interest Update

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the December 15th total of 140,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CASS traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.95. The stock had a trading volume of 219 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,280. Cass Information Systems has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.69 million, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.91.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $38.67 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 26.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 40.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 48,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 835,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,065,000 after purchasing an additional 44,878 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

