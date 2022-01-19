CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Holdings Decreased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,226 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 59.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $101.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.60 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.54. The stock has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.80.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

