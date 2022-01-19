CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCURD) Trading 0.7% Higher

CCUR Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCURD)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8,580.00 and last traded at $8,550.00. 68 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $8,490.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,388.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,195.03.

CCUR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCURD)

CCUR Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the merchant cash advance (MCA) and real estate businesses. The company provides advances on future merchant receivables, as well as sources syndication capital and merchant leads for MCA funders; and reporting and other administrative services.

