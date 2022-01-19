CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OTGLY. Barclays lowered their price target on CD Projekt from 140.00 to 133.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut CD Projekt from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut CD Projekt from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $73.10.

OTCMKTS OTGLY opened at $12.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.61. CD Projekt has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

