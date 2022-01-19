CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. CECO Environmental reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $79.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.30 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on CECE. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 5,426 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $31,796.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 9,687 shares of company stock worth $58,325 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 158,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CECE traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $6.48. The stock had a trading volume of 905 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,264. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $232.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.60, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.82. CECO Environmental has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $9.47.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

