Celestica (CLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Celestica had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Celestica to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. Celestica has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Celestica by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Celestica by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 61.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celestica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

