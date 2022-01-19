Centrifuge Market Cap Tops $125.69 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $125.69 million and $745,996.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001901 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00057952 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,114.80 or 0.07458282 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00063764 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,704.55 or 0.99860116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00067082 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007637 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 158,299,071 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

