Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.75.

A number of research firms have commented on CCS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 3.8% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 30.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCS traded down $1.62 on Wednesday, hitting $67.32. 1,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,589. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $43.99 and a fifty-two week high of $86.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.95.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $958.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.95 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Century Communities will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.80%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

