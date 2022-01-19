Ceres Trading 9.6% Higher Over Last Week (CERES)

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 19th. Ceres has a market cap of $581,093.95 and approximately $5,097.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ceres coin can currently be purchased for about $117.33 or 0.00280560 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ceres has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00057830 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.30 or 0.07419128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00062422 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,765.49 or 0.99946179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00066028 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007626 BTC.

About Ceres

Ceres’ total supply is 6,453 coins and its circulating supply is 4,953 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ceres should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ceres using one of the exchanges listed above.

