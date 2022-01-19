Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 84.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.12% of Certara worth $6,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Certara by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 234,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,764,000 after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 446.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 72,255 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 987.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Certara by 2,156.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Certara during the third quarter valued at $6,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,117,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $241,419,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $1,431,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,324,529 shares of company stock worth $278,650,697 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CERT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

CERT stock opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.52. Certara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $45.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. Research analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Certara Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

