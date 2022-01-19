CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Stock Price Down 11.8%

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (CVE:YES) dropped 11.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.60. Approximately 51,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 172% from the average daily volume of 18,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.56 million and a PE ratio of -20.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

About CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES)

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in biocarbon development activity. It offers SulfaCHAR, a gas-cleaning solution that removes hydrogen sulfide from renewable natural gas; Cleanfyre, a carbon neutral coal replacement; and equipment for industrial air and water treatment.

