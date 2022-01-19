Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $92.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The company has a market capitalization of $166.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 11,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $917,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 730,845 shares of company stock valued at $60,742,738 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

