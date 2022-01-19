Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CHTR. UBS Group downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Charter Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $825.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $773.84.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $582.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $104.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $648.12 and its 200 day moving average is $710.92. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $580.38 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 22.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

