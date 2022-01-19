Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.17

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.17 and traded as high as C$7.72. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at C$7.61, with a volume of 405,858 shares trading hands.

CHE.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.64.

The firm has a market cap of C$790.81 million and a P/E ratio of -9.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -73.71%.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

