Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,380 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $18,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Amundi bought a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,422 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 10,559.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,692 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX stock opened at $129.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $84.57 and a 52-week high of $130.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.47%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.70.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $2,294,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $5,067,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,201 shares of company stock valued at $46,051,281 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

