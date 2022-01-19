Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $129.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $249.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.15 and a 200-day moving average of $108.34. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $84.57 and a one year high of $130.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,201 shares of company stock valued at $46,051,281 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.70.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

