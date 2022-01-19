Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Raised to $146.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $121.00 to $146.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.70.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX stock opened at $129.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.34. Chevron has a one year low of $84.57 and a one year high of $130.00. The stock has a market cap of $249.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 392,201 shares of company stock valued at $46,051,281. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.