Christie Group (LON:CTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Christie Group (LON:CTG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LON:CTG opened at GBX 108.02 ($1.47) on Wednesday. Christie Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 82 ($1.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 139.60 ($1.90). The stock has a market cap of £28.65 million and a PE ratio of 45.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 101.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 113.80.

About Christie Group

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

